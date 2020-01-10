Peel Hunt Reaffirms Hold Rating for Derwent London (LON:DLN)

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Derwent London (LON:DLN) in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Derwent London to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 3,300 ($43.41) to GBX 3,850 ($50.64) in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Derwent London from GBX 3,269 ($43.00) to GBX 3,722 ($48.96) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Derwent London from GBX 2,650 ($34.86) to GBX 2,800 ($36.83) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Derwent London to a hold rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 3,700 ($48.67) to GBX 3,780 ($49.72) in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Derwent London currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 3,442.23 ($45.28).

DLN opened at GBX 3,914 ($51.49) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88. Derwent London has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,847 ($37.45) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,082 ($53.70). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,830.08 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3,385.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91.

In related news, insider Simon P. Silver sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,494 ($45.96), for a total transaction of £349,400 ($459,615.89). Also, insider John David Burns sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,526 ($46.38), for a total transaction of £5,289,000 ($6,957,379.64).

Derwent London plc owns 86 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £5.2 billion (including joint ventures) as at 31 December 2018, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

