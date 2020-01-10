Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) Earns Add Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their add rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 290 ($3.81) to GBX 315 ($4.14) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an add rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.60) target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 347 ($4.56) to GBX 341 ($4.49) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Direct Line Insurance Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 336.09 ($4.42).

Shares of LON:DLG opened at GBX 322.80 ($4.25) on Tuesday. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 12 month low of GBX 266.70 ($3.51) and a 12 month high of GBX 366.60 ($4.82). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.68, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 309.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 303.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35.

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. The company offers personal motor, home, and rescue insurance products, as well as other personal line insurance products, including travel, pet, and creditor products; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

