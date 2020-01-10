Mudit K. Jain Sells 500 Shares of Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Stock

Posted by on Jan 10th, 2020

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Director Mudit K. Jain sold 500 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total value of $37,985.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,320 shares in the company, valued at $100,280.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE INSP opened at $79.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.67 and a beta of 1.26. Inspire Medical Systems has a one year low of $45.00 and a one year high of $80.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 13.42 and a quick ratio of 13.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.38 and its 200-day moving average is $65.45.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.09. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 18.67% and a negative net margin of 40.36%. The company had revenue of $20.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INSP. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 38,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after acquiring an additional 8,425 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 49,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after acquiring an additional 2,565 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,496,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 66,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,058,000 after acquiring an additional 2,488 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on INSP. Zacks Investment Research cut Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Dougherty & Co set a $78.00 target price on Inspire Medical Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine cut Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Inspire Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.25.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP)

