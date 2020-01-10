Berenberg Bank Increases Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) Price Target to GBX 180

Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 170 ($2.24) to GBX 180 ($2.37) in a research note issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.50% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America upgraded Hochschild Mining to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 260 ($3.42) to GBX 220 ($2.89) in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Hochschild Mining from GBX 260 ($3.42) to GBX 220 ($2.89) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. UBS Group downgraded Hochschild Mining to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 230 ($3.03) to GBX 170 ($2.24) in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Hochschild Mining from GBX 195 ($2.57) to GBX 175 ($2.30) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hochschild Mining currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 210 ($2.76).

Shares of HOC opened at GBX 165.90 ($2.18) on Friday. Hochschild Mining has a 52 week low of GBX 150.30 ($1.98) and a 52 week high of GBX 232.20 ($3.05). The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.24. The company has a market capitalization of $853.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 165.29 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 192.61.

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, explores for, mines, processes, and sells silver and gold in the Americas. The company also offers doré and concentrates. It holds a 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru, as well as a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina.

