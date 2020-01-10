Table Trac (OTCMKTS:TBTC) Stock Price Up 1.5%

Table Trac Inc (OTCMKTS:TBTC)’s stock price shot up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.30 and last traded at $3.30, 9,000 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 45% from the average session volume of 6,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.25.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.99 and its 200-day moving average is $3.03.

Table Trac Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TBTC)

Table Trac, Inc develops and sells Table Trac, a proprietary information and management system that automates and monitors the operations of casino table games in the United States. Its Table Trac system adds functionality to related casino system modules for guest rewards and loyalty club, marketing analysis, guest service, promotions, administration/management, vault/cage management, and audit/accounting tasks.

