S Split (TSE:SBN) Shares Up 1.7%

S Split Corp. (TSE:SBN) shares were up 1.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$5.40 and last traded at C$5.40, approximately 200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 1,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.31.

The company has a market cap of $5.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.54.

About S Split (TSE:SBN)

Mulvihill S Split Corp. is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Mulvihill Fund Services Inc The fund is managed by Mulvihill Capital Management Inc It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments. It invests in the stocks companies operating in financial sector.

