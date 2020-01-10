MTI Wireless Edge (LON:MWE) Stock Price Up 1%

MTI Wireless Edge Limited (LON:MWE) rose 1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 39.50 ($0.52) and last traded at GBX 39.40 ($0.52), approximately 38,345 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 38,820 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 39 ($0.51).

The company has a market cap of $34.51 million and a P/E ratio of 12.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 38.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 29.59.

About MTI Wireless Edge (LON:MWE)

M.T.I Wireless Edge Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets antennas and accessories for the commercial and military applications. The company operates through Antenna; Aerostat Operation; Water Control and Management; and RF and Microwave Representative and Consultation divisions. It provides sector, directional, and omni directional antennas for various broad and narrow band wireless applications; and train, vehicular, and indoor and DAS antennas, as well as mounting kits and integrated enclosures.

