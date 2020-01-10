Jeffrey A. Hoffman Sells 690 Shares of Bandwidth Inc (NASDAQ:BAND) Stock

Bandwidth Inc (NASDAQ:BAND) CFO Jeffrey A. Hoffman sold 690 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.79, for a total value of $44,705.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $492,533.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

BAND stock opened at $68.62 on Friday. Bandwidth Inc has a 52 week low of $39.76 and a 52 week high of $90.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 221.35 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.28.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $60.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.78 million. Bandwidth had a net margin of 1.42% and a negative return on equity of 4.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bandwidth Inc will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Bandwidth by 66.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Bandwidth by 118.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Bandwidth during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Bandwidth during the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Bandwidth during the 3rd quarter valued at $323,000. 68.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BAND has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (up from $60.00) on shares of Bandwidth in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Bandwidth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Bandwidth from an “underweight” rating to an “equal” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Bandwidth in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bandwidth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Bandwidth currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.71.

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

