Cal Henderson Sells 1,500 Shares of Slack (NYSE:WORK) Stock

Posted by on Jan 10th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Slack (NYSE:WORK) CTO Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total transaction of $35,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Cal Henderson also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, January 3rd, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total transaction of $33,975.00.
  • On Thursday, December 26th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total transaction of $32,580.00.
  • On Wednesday, December 18th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.08, for a total transaction of $31,620.00.
  • On Monday, December 16th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.53, for a total transaction of $32,295.00.
  • On Friday, December 13th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.10, for a total transaction of $31,650.00.
  • On Wednesday, December 11th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total transaction of $31,455.00.
  • On Monday, December 9th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total transaction of $34,305.00.
  • On Friday, December 6th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total transaction of $34,125.00.
  • On Wednesday, December 4th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total transaction of $33,030.00.
  • On Monday, December 2nd, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.87, for a total transaction of $32,805.00.

WORK opened at $23.17 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.42. Slack has a 1 year low of $19.53 and a 1 year high of $42.00.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $168.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.14 million. Slack had a negative net margin of 90.86% and a negative return on equity of 554.57%. Slack’s quarterly revenue was up 59.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Slack will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WORK. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Slack from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Slack from $38.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Slack from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Slack to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Slack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.05.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WORK. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Slack during the 2nd quarter worth $337,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Slack during the 2nd quarter worth $11,803,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Slack during the 2nd quarter worth $4,350,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Slack during the 2nd quarter worth $978,000. Finally, Tiverton Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Slack during the 2nd quarter worth $159,000. 33.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Slack Company Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

Read More: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Slack (NYSE:WORK)

Receive News & Ratings for Slack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for GYM Group
Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for GYM Group
Piper Sandler Weighs in on Clovis Oncology’s FY2019 Earnings
Piper Sandler Weighs in on Clovis Oncology’s FY2019 Earnings
Brilliance China Automotive Hldg. Forecasted to Earn FY2019 Earnings of $1.76 Per Share
Brilliance China Automotive Hldg. Forecasted to Earn FY2019 Earnings of $1.76 Per Share
Q4 2019 EPS Estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment Inc Decreased by SunTrust Banks
Q4 2019 EPS Estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment Inc Decreased by SunTrust Banks
Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc to Post FY2019 Earnings of Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts
Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc to Post FY2019 Earnings of Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts
Raymond James Weighs in on Methanex Co.’s Q4 2019 Earnings
Raymond James Weighs in on Methanex Co.’s Q4 2019 Earnings


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report