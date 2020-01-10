Cal Henderson Sells 1,500 Shares of Slack (NYSE:WORK) Stock

Slack (NYSE:WORK) CTO Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total transaction of $35,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Cal Henderson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Slack alerts:

On Friday, January 3rd, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total transaction of $33,975.00.

On Thursday, December 26th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total transaction of $32,580.00.

On Wednesday, December 18th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.08, for a total transaction of $31,620.00.

On Monday, December 16th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.53, for a total transaction of $32,295.00.

On Friday, December 13th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.10, for a total transaction of $31,650.00.

On Wednesday, December 11th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total transaction of $31,455.00.

On Monday, December 9th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total transaction of $34,305.00.

On Friday, December 6th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total transaction of $34,125.00.

On Wednesday, December 4th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total transaction of $33,030.00.

On Monday, December 2nd, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.87, for a total transaction of $32,805.00.

WORK opened at $23.17 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.42. Slack has a 1 year low of $19.53 and a 1 year high of $42.00.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $168.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.14 million. Slack had a negative net margin of 90.86% and a negative return on equity of 554.57%. Slack’s quarterly revenue was up 59.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Slack will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WORK. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Slack from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Slack from $38.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Slack from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Slack to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Slack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.05.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WORK. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Slack during the 2nd quarter worth $337,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Slack during the 2nd quarter worth $11,803,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Slack during the 2nd quarter worth $4,350,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Slack during the 2nd quarter worth $978,000. Finally, Tiverton Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Slack during the 2nd quarter worth $159,000. 33.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Slack Company Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

Read More: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Slack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.