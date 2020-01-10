Insider Buying: HANA TRUS/PAR VTG FPD 0.05 (LON:HAN) Insider Acquires 100,000 Shares of Stock

HANA TRUS/PAR VTG FPD 0.05 (LON:HAN) insider William Salomon bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 193 ($2.54) per share, with a total value of £193,000 ($253,880.56).

William Salomon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 6th, William Salomon bought 50,000 shares of HANA TRUS/PAR VTG FPD 0.05 stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 193 ($2.54) per share, with a total value of £96,500 ($126,940.28).

On Monday, December 23rd, William Salomon bought 10,000 shares of HANA TRUS/PAR VTG FPD 0.05 stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 190 ($2.50) per share, with a total value of £19,000 ($24,993.42).

On Friday, December 20th, William Salomon bought 50,000 shares of HANA TRUS/PAR VTG FPD 0.05 stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 188 ($2.47) per share, with a total value of £94,000 ($123,651.67).

HAN stock opened at GBX 193.50 ($2.55) on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 182.15 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 465.33. The stock has a market cap of $15.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81. HANA TRUS/PAR VTG FPD 0.05 has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2.64 ($0.03) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,140 ($15.00). The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Hansa Trust PLC is an investment trust company. The objective of the Company is to achieve growth of shareholder value, from a concentrated, long-term, non-index correlated portfolio of unusual investments, which would not normally be available for investment to individual investors. It invests in a portfolio of quoted and unquoted special situations.

