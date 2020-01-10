Michael Montano Sells 1,750 Shares of Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) Stock

Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) insider Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.20, for a total transaction of $54,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Michael Montano also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 20th, Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of Twitter stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total transaction of $56,175.00.

On Thursday, December 5th, Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of Twitter stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $52,762.50.

On Thursday, November 21st, Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of Twitter stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $52,500.00.

On Tuesday, November 5th, Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of Twitter stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total transaction of $52,832.50.

Shares of Twitter stock opened at $33.22 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.53. Twitter Inc has a 12-month low of $28.63 and a 12-month high of $45.85. The company has a current ratio of 8.69, a quick ratio of 8.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $25.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.40, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.57.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. Twitter had a net margin of 47.67% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $824.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $875.21 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Twitter’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Twitter Inc will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TWTR. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $33.00 target price (down from $45.00) on shares of Twitter in a report on Monday, November 18th. Cowen set a $41.00 price target on shares of Twitter and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Twitter in a research report on Thursday. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Aegis cut Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America set a $39.00 target price on Twitter and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.88.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Twitter by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 836 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Twitter by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,544 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Twitter by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 28,874 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Twitter by 77.9% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 747 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Twitter by 23.4% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,766 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.67% of the company’s stock.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

