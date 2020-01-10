Helen Sabzevari Sells 6,732 Shares of Intrexon Corp (NASDAQ:XON) Stock

Intrexon Corp (NASDAQ:XON) CEO Helen Sabzevari sold 6,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.83, for a total transaction of $39,247.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,734 shares in the company, valued at $610,599.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Helen Sabzevari also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 3rd, Helen Sabzevari sold 3,886 shares of Intrexon stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.77, for a total transaction of $22,422.22.

NASDAQ XON opened at $6.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 2.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.26. Intrexon Corp has a 52-week low of $3.95 and a 52-week high of $9.10.

Intrexon (NASDAQ:XON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $23.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.16 million. Intrexon had a negative net margin of 393.13% and a negative return on equity of 45.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intrexon Corp will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Intrexon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XON. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Intrexon by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,672,135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686,028 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Intrexon by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,357,181 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,355,000 after purchasing an additional 932,636 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Intrexon by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,197,852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,292,000 after purchasing an additional 493,838 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Intrexon by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,197,852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,292,000 after purchasing an additional 493,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intrexon in the 2nd quarter worth $2,393,000. Institutional investors own 76.33% of the company’s stock.

Intrexon Company Profile

Intrexon Corporation operates in the synthetic biology field in the United States. The company, through a suite of proprietary and complementary technologies, designs, builds, and regulates gene programs, which are DNA sequences that consist of key genetic components. Its technologies include UltraVector gene design and fabrication platform, and its associated library of modular DNA components; Cell Systems Informatics; RheoSwitch inducible gene switch; AttSite Recombinases; Protein Engineering; Laser-Enabled Analysis and Processing; and ActoBiotics and AdenoVerse technology platforms.

