Kevin Froemming Sells 8,291 Shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts NV (NASDAQ:PLYA) Stock

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV (NASDAQ:PLYA) CMO Kevin Froemming sold 8,291 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.59, for a total value of $62,928.69. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 468,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,559,656.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLYA opened at $7.63 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $964.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84 and a beta of 0.32. Playa Hotels & Resorts NV has a 12-month low of $6.35 and a 12-month high of $8.95.

Get Playa Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $132.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.47 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a positive return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Macquarie started coverage on Playa Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 29th. BidaskClub downgraded Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.44.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 530,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,157,000 after purchasing an additional 53,922 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,113,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 333,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after acquiring an additional 20,980 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC grew its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 89,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 7,124 shares in the last quarter. 68.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. owns, operates, and develops all-inclusive resorts in prime beachfront locations in various vacation destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company operates under eight brand names. As of February 28, 2019, it owned a portfolio consisting of 21 resorts comprising 7,908 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic.

Recommended Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.