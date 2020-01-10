Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Director Sells $57,436.00 in Stock

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Director Terry V. Rogers sold 17,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.32, for a total transaction of $57,436.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 105,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,643.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

HL opened at $3.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.91, a PEG ratio of 72.44 and a beta of 1.10. Hecla Mining has a 52-week low of $1.21 and a 52-week high of $3.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.17.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $161.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.40 million. Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 19.71% and a negative return on equity of 5.71%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Hecla Mining will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Hecla Mining in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in Hecla Mining by 90.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 22,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10,916 shares during the last quarter. 56.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded Hecla Mining from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. CIBC upgraded Hecla Mining from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.75 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hecla Mining has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.32.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties worldwide. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk flotation concentrates to custom smelters and brokers; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

