Lawrence W. Stranghoener Buys 10,000 Shares of Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renassnc Fd (NYSE:GER) Stock

Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renassnc Fd (NYSE:GER) Director Lawrence W. Stranghoener acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.55 per share, for a total transaction of $45,500.00.

GER opened at $4.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.73. Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renassnc Fd has a 12-month low of $3.77 and a 12-month high of $5.88.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renassnc Fd during the third quarter worth about $93,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renassnc Fd by 7.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 473,427 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 33,163 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renassnc Fd in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renassnc Fd by 20.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 17,463 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renassnc Fd by 6.0% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 52,096 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,932 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of Master Limited Partnerships and related energy companies across all market capitalizations, with a focus on midstream MLP investments.

