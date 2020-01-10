Ascendant Resources (TSE:ASND) Trading Down 5%

Ascendant Resources Inc (TSE:ASND) shares were down 5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.37 and last traded at C$0.38, approximately 20,025 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 72,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.40.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.25 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.33. The stock has a market cap of $25.64 million and a PE ratio of -2.01.

About Ascendant Resources (TSE:ASND)

Ascendant Resources Inc explores for and evaluates mineral properties in Canada. It primarily has 100% interests in the El Mochito zinc, silver, and lead mine located in west central Honduras. The company was formerly known as Morumbi Resources Inc and changed its name to Ascendant Resources Inc in December 2016.

