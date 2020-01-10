Honeycomb Investment Trust (LON:HONY) Trading 0.3% Higher

Honeycomb Investment Trust PLC (LON:HONY)’s stock price rose 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 984 ($12.94) and last traded at GBX 975 ($12.83), approximately 4,182 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 1,960% from the average daily volume of 203 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 972.50 ($12.79).

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 955.64 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,017.80.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a dividend of GBX 20 ($0.26) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a yield of 2.02%.

Honeycomb Investment Trust Plc, a lending fund, engages in the acquisition of interests in loans made to consumers, small businesses, and other counterparties. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

