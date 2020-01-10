Greencore Group (OTCMKTS:GNCGY) Trading Up 0.9%

Greencore Group PLC (OTCMKTS:GNCGY)’s stock price was up 0.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $13.59 and last traded at $13.57, approximately 2,500 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 18,984% from the average daily volume of 13 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.45.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Greencore Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.14 and a 200 day moving average of $11.70.

Greencore Group plc manufactures and sells various convenience food products primarily in the United Kingdom. The company provides sandwiches, sushi, salads, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, frozen Yorkshire puddings, cakes, and desserts. It also trades in Irish ingredients; and invests in properties.

