GFT Technologies (ETR:GFT) Trading Down 2.7%

Shares of GFT Technologies SE (ETR:GFT) traded down 2.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €11.92 ($13.86) and last traded at €12.06 ($14.02), 51,971 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 61% from the average session volume of 133,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at €12.40 ($14.42).

The firm has a market cap of $334.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €11.67 and a 200-day moving average price of €8.44.

About GFT Technologies (ETR:GFT)

GFT Technologies SE provides information technology (IT) consulting and solutions for retail and investment banking clients. The company's services include consulting on the development and realization of IT strategies, development of bespoke IT solutions, implementation of bank specific software, and maintenance and development of banking applications.

