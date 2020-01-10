Gusbourne (LON:GUS) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Posted by on Jan 10th, 2020

Gusbourne Plc (LON:GUS)’s stock price traded down 4.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 76.12 ($1.00) and last traded at GBX 79 ($1.04), 8,018 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 262% from the average session volume of 2,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 82.50 ($1.09).

The stock has a market cap of $36.72 million and a PE ratio of -16.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 77.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 68.34.

