Digipath (OTCMKTS:DIGP) Trading Down 12.8%

Digipath Inc (OTCMKTS:DIGP) shares dropped 12.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.08 and last traded at $0.09, approximately 29,174 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 46,132 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.11.

Digipath Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DIGP)

DigiPath, Inc together with its subsidiaries, provides cannabis related testing services in the United States. The company offers cannabis lab testing services in Las Vegas to Nevada licensed medical marijuana enterprises. It also provides a balanced and unbiased approach to cannabis news, interviews, and education with a news/talk radio show, app, national marijuana news Website, and social media presence focusing on the political, economic, medicinal, scientific, and cultural dimensions of medicinal and recreational marijuana industry.

