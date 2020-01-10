ITEX (OTCMKTS:ITEX) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Posted by on Jan 10th, 2020

ITEX Co. (OTCMKTS:ITEX) shot up 0.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.96 and last traded at $3.96, 5,001 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 1,995% from the average session volume of 239 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.93.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded ITEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.05 and its 200 day moving average is $4.20.

ITEX Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ITEX)

ITEX Corporation operates a marketplace in which products and services are exchanged by marketplace members without exchanging cash in the United States. The company's marketplace provides a forum for members to purchase from and sell their products and services to other members using ITEX dollars instead of United States dollars.

