PINNACLE BK GIL/SH SH (OTCMKTS:PBNK) Shares Down 1.6%

PINNACLE BK GIL/SH SH (OTCMKTS:PBNK) was down 1.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $11.56 and last traded at $11.62, approximately 660 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 2,235 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.80.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.81. The company has a market cap of $60.67 million, a P/E ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.51.

PINNACLE BK GIL/SH SH (OTCMKTS:PBNK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.88 million for the quarter. PINNACLE BK GIL/SH SH had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 24.13%.

Pinnacle Bank provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in the counties of Santa Clara, San Benito, and Monterey. It offers checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry services; and certificates of deposit.

