MedX Health (CVE:MDX) Stock Price Down 3.4%

MedX Health Corp. (CVE:MDX) shares were down 3.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14, approximately 81,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 154,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

The company has a market cap of $21.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.12.

MedX Health Company Profile (CVE:MDX)

MedX Health Corp., a medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets skin related screening tools and phototherapy devices for pain relief and tissue repair in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers SIMSYS-MoleMate, a skin imaging system for the non-invasive skin screening of moles and lesions.

