MedX Health (CVE:MDX) Stock Price Down 3.4%

Posted by on Jan 10th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

MedX Health Corp. (CVE:MDX) shares were down 3.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14, approximately 81,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 154,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

The company has a market cap of $21.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.12.

MedX Health Company Profile (CVE:MDX)

MedX Health Corp., a medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets skin related screening tools and phototherapy devices for pain relief and tissue repair in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers SIMSYS-MoleMate, a skin imaging system for the non-invasive skin screening of moles and lesions.

Further Reading: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for MedX Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MedX Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Draper Esprit Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt
Draper Esprit Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt
Great Portland Estates’ Hold Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt
Great Portland Estates’ Hold Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt
Greencore Group Rating Reiterated by HSBC
Greencore Group Rating Reiterated by HSBC
FirstGroup Earns “Neutral” Rating from Citigroup
FirstGroup Earns “Neutral” Rating from Citigroup
FirstGroup’s Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital
FirstGroup’s Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital
Experian’s “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group
Experian’s “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report