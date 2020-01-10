Southern Arc Minerals (CVE:SA) Trading 11.1% Higher

Southern Arc Minerals Inc (CVE:SA)’s share price traded up 11.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.40 and last traded at C$0.40, 20,713 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 90% from the average session volume of 10,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.36.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.39. The stock has a market cap of $6.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 4.27.

Southern Arc Minerals (CVE:SA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter.

Southern Arc Minerals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of resource properties in Japan, Indonesia, Serbia, and Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and other base metals. Southern Arc Minerals Inc was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

