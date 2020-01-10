BonTerra Resources (CVE:BTR) Shares Down 3.9%

BonTerra Resources Inc (CVE:BTR)’s stock price fell 3.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$1.95 and last traded at C$1.97, 118,608 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 3% from the average session volume of 115,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.05.

The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.26. The firm has a market cap of $152.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79.

BonTerra Resources (CVE:BTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The company reported C($0.14) EPS for the quarter.

Bonterra Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds interest in the Gladiator Deposit, the Moroy Deposit and Bonterra Mill, and the Barry Deposit located in the provinces of Ontario and Quebec, Canada.

