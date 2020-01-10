Insider Selling: Myokardia Inc (NASDAQ:MYOK) General Counsel Sells $126,564.05 in Stock

Myokardia Inc (NASDAQ:MYOK) General Counsel Cynthia J. Ladd sold 1,849 shares of Myokardia stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.45, for a total value of $126,564.05. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 2,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,150.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ MYOK opened at $69.93 on Friday. Myokardia Inc has a 52 week low of $39.01 and a 52 week high of $74.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.48.

Get Myokardia alerts:

Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.57. On average, equities analysts forecast that Myokardia Inc will post -5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Myokardia in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Myokardia in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Myokardia in the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Myokardia by 440.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Myokardia by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group reissued an “average” rating on shares of Myokardia in a report on Monday, October 28th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Myokardia in a report on Monday, November 11th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Myokardia in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Myokardia from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Myokardia from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.25.

Myokardia Company Profile

MyoKardia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavacamten, an orally administered small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial that is designed to reduce left ventricular contractility to alleviate the functional consequences and symptoms of obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) and prevent or reverse HCM progression, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for non-obstructive HCM.

Further Reading: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Myokardia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myokardia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.