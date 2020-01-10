Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) Raised to Buy at ValuEngine

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AGIO. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Guggenheim raised shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.18.

AGIO opened at $48.57 on Wednesday. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $28.36 and a 12 month high of $68.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.55. The company has a quick ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 5.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.81) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.85) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $26.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.13 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 356.42% and a negative return on equity of 70.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 71.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.63) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Agios Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Jacqualyn A. Fouse purchased 40,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.00 per share, with a total value of $1,249,982.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,382. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Carman Alenson sold 2,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $147,765.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 451,611 shares of company stock worth $13,999,941 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Man Group plc lifted its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 29,019 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 7,184 shares in the last quarter. grace capital lifted its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. grace capital now owns 6,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 82,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,667,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,851,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,983,000 after buying an additional 104,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

