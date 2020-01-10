Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on AUY. National Bank Financial set a $6.00 target price on Yamana Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Raymond James set a $4.50 target price on Yamana Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Yamana Gold in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $3.75 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yamana Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.41.

NYSE:AUY opened at $3.65 on Wednesday. Yamana Gold has a twelve month low of $1.78 and a twelve month high of $4.04. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.42 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 2.94% and a net margin of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $357.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.58 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Yamana Gold will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUY. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold in the third quarter valued at about $72,017,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold in the third quarter valued at about $16,226,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 17.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,956,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,659,787 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 67.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,090,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 634.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,788,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544,948 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.60% of the company’s stock.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc engages in operating mines, development stage projects, and exploration and mineral properties primarily in Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company primarily sells precious metals, including gold, silver, and copper. Its principal mining properties comprise the Chapada and Jacobina mines in Brazil; the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada; and the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina and the El Peñón and Minera Florida mines in Chile.

