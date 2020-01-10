Zacks Investment Research Lowers Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) to Strong Sell

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Golden Entertainment, Inc. is a diverse gaming company which offers casino, distribute gaming and lottery services. The company’s gaming divisions consists of Golden Casino Group, PT’s Entertainment Group and Golden Route Operations. Golden Entertainment, Inc., formerly known as Lakes Entertainment, Inc., is based in Las Vegas, United States. “

Get Golden Entertainment alerts:

GDEN has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Golden Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised Golden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Golden Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of GDEN stock opened at $18.61 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.30. Golden Entertainment has a 1-year low of $12.32 and a 1-year high of $20.42.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $243.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.69 million. Golden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 11.16% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. Analysts expect that Golden Entertainment will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Golden Entertainment news, Director Anthony A. Marnell III bought 64,095 shares of Golden Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.85 per share, with a total value of $1,080,000.75. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 102,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,731,741.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 36.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GDEN. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Golden Entertainment by 4,096.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 14,871 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Golden Entertainment by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 4,009 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Golden Entertainment by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 247,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,468,000 after purchasing an additional 80,400 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in Golden Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Golden Entertainment by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,059,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,836,000 after purchasing an additional 64,214 shares during the last quarter. 51.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Golden Entertainment

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the Distributed Gaming and Casinos segments. The Distributed Gaming segment involves in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns; and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Golden Entertainment (GDEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.