Taylor C. Harris Sells 1,683 Shares of Myokardia Inc (NASDAQ:MYOK) Stock

Myokardia Inc (NASDAQ:MYOK) CFO Taylor C. Harris sold 1,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.45, for a total value of $115,201.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,993 shares in the company, valued at $341,770.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ MYOK opened at $69.93 on Friday. Myokardia Inc has a twelve month low of $39.01 and a twelve month high of $74.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.22 and its 200 day moving average is $57.48.

Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.57. Research analysts predict that Myokardia Inc will post -5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Myokardia by 32.6% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,525 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 3,569 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Myokardia during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,335,000. Redmile Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Myokardia by 14.9% during the third quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 7,182 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Myokardia during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,945,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Myokardia by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,233 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter.

MYOK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Maxim Group reissued an “average” rating on shares of Myokardia in a research note on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine cut Myokardia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub cut Myokardia from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Myokardia in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Myokardia from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.25.

MyoKardia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavacamten, an orally administered small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial that is designed to reduce left ventricular contractility to alleviate the functional consequences and symptoms of obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) and prevent or reverse HCM progression, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for non-obstructive HCM.

