Heather Preston Purchases 1,427 Shares of Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) Stock

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) Director Heather Preston bought 1,427 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $69.80 per share, for a total transaction of $99,604.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,085.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:KRTX opened at $70.68 on Friday. Karuna Therapeutics has a one year low of $11.24 and a one year high of $152.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.36.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.07. Equities research analysts predict that Karuna Therapeutics will post -2.12 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $37,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $116,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $154,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Tyers Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $38.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Karuna Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $35.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.13.

Karuna Therapeutics Company Profile

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on developing novel therapies to address disabling neuropsychiatric conditions characterized by significant unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia, as well as in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as cognitive and negative symptoms, Alzheimer's, and pain.

