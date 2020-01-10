RealReal Inc (NASDAQ:REAL) COO Sells $90,150.00 in Stock

RealReal Inc (NASDAQ:REAL) COO Levesque Rati Sahi sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total transaction of $90,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 265,540 shares in the company, valued at $4,787,686.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of RealReal stock opened at $18.17 on Friday. RealReal Inc has a fifty-two week low of $12.58 and a fifty-two week high of $30.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.70.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $80.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.90 million. RealReal’s revenue was up 55.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that RealReal Inc will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on REAL. B. Riley began coverage on shares of RealReal in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of RealReal in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of RealReal in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of RealReal in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of RealReal in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of REAL. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in RealReal in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of RealReal during the 3rd quarter worth about $99,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of RealReal during the 3rd quarter worth about $102,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of RealReal during the 3rd quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of RealReal during the 3rd quarter worth about $245,000. 43.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

