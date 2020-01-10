Dale Broadrick Purchases 8,460,210 Shares of BioRestorative Therapies Inc (OTCMKTS:BRTX) Stock

BioRestorative Therapies Inc (OTCMKTS:BRTX) major shareholder Dale Broadrick acquired 8,460,210 shares of BioRestorative Therapies stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.01 per share, with a total value of $84,602.10. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Dale Broadrick also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 9th, Dale Broadrick acquired 2,088,852 shares of BioRestorative Therapies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.03 per share, with a total value of $62,665.56.

On Monday, October 28th, Dale Broadrick acquired 409,713 shares of BioRestorative Therapies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.15 per share, with a total value of $61,456.95.

On Thursday, October 17th, Dale Broadrick acquired 3,798,400 shares of BioRestorative Therapies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.13 per share, with a total value of $493,792.00.

OTCMKTS:BRTX opened at $0.01 on Friday. BioRestorative Therapies Inc has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average of $0.19.

BioRestorative Therapies (OTCMKTS:BRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter.

BioRestorative Therapies Company Profile

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc develops therapeutic products and medical therapies using cell and tissue protocols, primarily involving adult stem cells for the treatment of disc/spine disease and metabolic disorders. The company's lead cell therapy candidate is the BRTX-100, which focuses on providing non-surgical treatment for protruding and bulging lumbar discs in patients suffering from chronic lumbar disc disease.

