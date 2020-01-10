Olivier Puech Sells 313 Shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) Stock

American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) EVP Olivier Puech sold 313 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.56, for a total transaction of $71,539.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,279,328.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of AMT opened at $226.47 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $219.27 and its 200-day moving average is $218.21. American Tower Corp has a 12 month low of $158.62 and a 12 month high of $242.00. The firm has a market cap of $99.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.17. American Tower had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 27.12%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. American Tower’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that American Tower Corp will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.56%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its stake in American Tower by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 13,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in American Tower by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in American Tower by 204.3% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 2,462 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its stake in American Tower by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 62,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,418,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baxter Bros Inc. acquired a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at $308,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

AMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp set a $242.00 target price on shares of American Tower and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cowen increased their price target on shares of American Tower from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price target (up previously from $216.00) on shares of American Tower in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.92.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

