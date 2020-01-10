Olivier Puech Sells 313 Shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) Stock

Posted by on Jan 10th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) EVP Olivier Puech sold 313 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.56, for a total transaction of $71,539.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,279,328.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of AMT opened at $226.47 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $219.27 and its 200-day moving average is $218.21. American Tower Corp has a 12 month low of $158.62 and a 12 month high of $242.00. The firm has a market cap of $99.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.17. American Tower had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 27.12%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. American Tower’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that American Tower Corp will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.56%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its stake in American Tower by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 13,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in American Tower by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in American Tower by 204.3% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 2,462 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its stake in American Tower by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 62,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,418,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baxter Bros Inc. acquired a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at $308,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

AMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp set a $242.00 target price on shares of American Tower and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cowen increased their price target on shares of American Tower from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price target (up previously from $216.00) on shares of American Tower in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.92.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

Read More: Correction

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for American Tower (NYSE:AMT)

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Heather Preston Purchases 1,427 Shares of Karuna Therapeutics Stock
Heather Preston Purchases 1,427 Shares of Karuna Therapeutics Stock
RealReal Inc COO Sells $90,150.00 in Stock
RealReal Inc COO Sells $90,150.00 in Stock
Dale Broadrick Purchases 8,460,210 Shares of BioRestorative Therapies Inc Stock
Dale Broadrick Purchases 8,460,210 Shares of BioRestorative Therapies Inc Stock
Olivier Puech Sells 313 Shares of American Tower Corp Stock
Olivier Puech Sells 313 Shares of American Tower Corp Stock
Sam Brougham Buys 360,000 Shares of Terragen Stock
Sam Brougham Buys 360,000 Shares of Terragen Stock
Cardlytics Inc CEO Sells $66,610.00 in Stock
Cardlytics Inc CEO Sells $66,610.00 in Stock


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report