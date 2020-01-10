Sam Brougham Buys 360,000 Shares of Terragen (ASX:TGH) Stock

Terragen (ASX:TGH) insider Sam Brougham acquired 360,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.20 ($0.14) per share, for a total transaction of A$70,200.00 ($49,787.23).

Sam Brougham also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 16th, Sam Brougham acquired 200,000 shares of Terragen stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.20 ($0.14) per share, for a total transaction of A$40,400.00 ($28,652.48).

On Friday, December 13th, Sam Brougham acquired 1,500,000 shares of Terragen stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.20 ($0.14) per share, for a total transaction of A$300,000.00 ($212,765.96).

About Terragen

Terragen Holdings Limited engages in the development, production, and marketing of biological products for agriculture in the soil health and animal health, and nutrition sectors in Australia and New Zealand. The company offers Great Land, a soil conditioner containing live microbes; and Mylo, a live microbial probiotic feed supplement.

