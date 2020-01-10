Sam Brougham Buys 360,000 Shares of Terragen (ASX:TGH) Stock

Terragen (ASX:TGH) insider Sam Brougham acquired 360,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.20 ($0.14) per share, for a total transaction of A$70,200.00 ($49,787.23).
Sam Brougham also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, December 16th, Sam Brougham acquired 200,000 shares of Terragen stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.20 ($0.14) per share, for a total transaction of A$40,400.00 ($28,652.48).
- On Friday, December 13th, Sam Brougham acquired 1,500,000 shares of Terragen stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.20 ($0.14) per share, for a total transaction of A$300,000.00 ($212,765.96).
About Terragen
