Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) CEO Sells $66,610.00 in Stock

Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) CEO Scott D. Grimes sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.61, for a total transaction of $66,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Cardlytics stock opened at $68.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.08. Cardlytics Inc has a 12-month low of $11.78 and a 12-month high of $69.58.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $56.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.02 million. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 17.01% and a negative return on equity of 44.53%. The business’s revenue was up 63.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cardlytics Inc will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CDLX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cardlytics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Cardlytics in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.86.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CDLX. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Cardlytics by 16,371.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cardlytics during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Cardlytics by 35.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cardlytics during the second quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Cardlytics during the third quarter worth approximately $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

