Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) CEO Sells $66,610.00 in Stock

Posted by on Jan 10th, 2020

Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) CEO Scott D. Grimes sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.61, for a total transaction of $66,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Cardlytics stock opened at $68.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.08. Cardlytics Inc has a 12-month low of $11.78 and a 12-month high of $69.58.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $56.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.02 million. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 17.01% and a negative return on equity of 44.53%. The business’s revenue was up 63.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cardlytics Inc will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CDLX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cardlytics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Cardlytics in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.86.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CDLX. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Cardlytics by 16,371.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cardlytics during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Cardlytics by 35.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cardlytics during the second quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Cardlytics during the third quarter worth approximately $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX)

