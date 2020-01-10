Insider Selling: Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) CAO Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) CAO John Kitlen sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total transaction of $65,670.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,671,213.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

John Kitlen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 9th, John Kitlen sold 750 shares of Newmont Goldcorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total transaction of $30,112.50.

On Monday, November 11th, John Kitlen sold 750 shares of Newmont Goldcorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total transaction of $27,382.50.

Shares of Newmont Goldcorp stock opened at $41.66 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a twelve month low of $29.77 and a twelve month high of $44.08. The stock has a market cap of $34.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.78 and a beta of -0.02.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Newmont Goldcorp had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 25.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Newmont Goldcorp’s payout ratio is currently 41.48%.

Newmont Goldcorp declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NEM shares. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $42.40 price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Newmont Goldcorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Newmont Goldcorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.49.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Newmont Goldcorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Newmont Goldcorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Newmont Goldcorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Newmont Goldcorp by 88.7% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Newmont Goldcorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. 81.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Newmont Goldcorp

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

