Steven Leonard Chapman Sells 1,849 Shares of Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) Stock

Posted by on Jan 10th, 2020

Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $64,715.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,985. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Steven Leonard Chapman also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, January 3rd, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 4,739 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total transaction of $151,695.39.
  • On Monday, December 23rd, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 558 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total transaction of $20,606.94.

Natera stock opened at $33.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Natera Inc has a 12-month low of $11.26 and a 12-month high of $40.92.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $77.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.97 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 42.45% and a negative return on equity of 252.79%. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.49) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Natera Inc will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.

NTRA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Natera from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Natera in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Natera from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Natera in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Natera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.67.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NTRA. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Natera during the first quarter worth approximately $264,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Natera during the second quarter worth approximately $377,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Natera by 79.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,369 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 6,782 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Natera during the second quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Natera by 63.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 336,168 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,272,000 after buying an additional 130,666 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It primarily offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrier's children; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA)

