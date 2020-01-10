Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) Receives $27.68 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.68.

Several research firms have weighed in on KR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Kroger from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Kroger from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Kroger from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine raised Kroger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Kroger from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th.

In related news, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total transaction of $73,944.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 188,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,355,394.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 15,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $431,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 121,085 shares in the company, valued at $3,390,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Kroger in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kroger in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its holdings in Kroger by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Kroger in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in Kroger by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. 79.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE KR opened at $28.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.61. Kroger has a 52 week low of $20.70 and a 52 week high of $29.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $27.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.18 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 1.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kroger will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

