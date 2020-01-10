Zacks: Brokerages Expect John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT) to Announce $1.39 EPS

Analysts expect John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT) to post $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for John Bean Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.38 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.41. John Bean Technologies reported earnings of $1.65 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that John Bean Technologies will report full-year earnings of $4.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.85 to $4.88. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.09 to $5.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow John Bean Technologies.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $489.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.28 million. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 33.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of John Bean Technologies from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of John Bean Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

John Bean Technologies stock opened at $113.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.98. John Bean Technologies has a 1 year low of $75.15 and a 1 year high of $127.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $111.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.35%.

In related news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.55, for a total value of $34,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,637,303.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JBT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in John Bean Technologies by 4.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,728,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $572,760,000 after buying an additional 205,371 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in John Bean Technologies by 28.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Man Group plc purchased a new position in John Bean Technologies during the third quarter worth $3,211,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in John Bean Technologies during the third quarter worth $457,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in John Bean Technologies by 3.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period.

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It provides chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and packaging systems for poultry, beef, pork, and seafood, as well as ready-to-eat meals, fruits, vegetables, dairy, and bakery products; solutions to extract, concentrate, and aseptically process citrus, tomato and other fruits, vegetables, and juices; and solutions for the filling, closing, and preservation of fruits, vegetables, soups, sauces, and dairy and pet food products, as well as ready-to-eat meals.

