Zacks: Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVL) Given $18.33 Consensus Target Price by Analysts

Shares of Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVL) have been given an average broker rating score of 1.13 (Strong Buy) from the four analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus price target of $18.33 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.64) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Prevail Therapeutics an industry rank of 103 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PRVL. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Prevail Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prevail Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Prevail Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 12th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRVL. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Prevail Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $182,457,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new stake in Prevail Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,582,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Prevail Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,656,000. Boxer Capital LLC bought a new stake in Prevail Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,825,000. Finally, Omega Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Prevail Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,830,000. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PRVL opened at $16.98 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 17.05 and a current ratio of 17.05. Prevail Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $7.41 and a 52-week high of $18.28.

Prevail Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.12). On average, research analysts anticipate that Prevail Therapeutics will post -2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Prevail Therapeutics Company Profile

Prevail Therapeutics Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing disease-modifying AAV-based gene therapies for patients with devastating neurodegenerative diseases. The company's lead product candidate is PR001 for the treatment of Parkinson's disease with GBA1 mutation and neuronopathic Gaucher disease.

