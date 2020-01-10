Sutter Rock Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) Given Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Sutter Rock Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) have received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus target price of $11.63 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Sutter Rock Capital an industry rank of 202 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Sutter Rock Capital from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th.

In related news, CEO Mark D. Klein purchased 5,085 shares of Sutter Rock Capital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.65 per share, for a total transaction of $33,815.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 139,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $924,961.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SSSS. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Sutter Rock Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,483,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sutter Rock Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,128,000. Resource America Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sutter Rock Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,827,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sutter Rock Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,209,000. Finally, Beach Point Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sutter Rock Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $955,000. Institutional investors own 27.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SSSS opened at $6.84 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.76. Sutter Rock Capital has a 12 month low of $5.49 and a 12 month high of $8.39. The company has a market cap of $134.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Sutter Rock Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. Sutter Rock Capital had a net margin of 402.83% and a negative return on equity of 2.49%. The company had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Sutter Rock Capital will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.7%.

Sutter Rock Capital Company Profile

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. It makes direct (primary rounds) investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. The fund may also invest in select publicly-traded equity securities of companies that otherwise meet its investment criteria.

