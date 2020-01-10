TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Receives $27.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.50.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TOWN. BidaskClub cut TowneBank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut TowneBank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on TowneBank in a report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

TOWN stock opened at $27.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.08. TowneBank has a 12-month low of $23.71 and a 12-month high of $29.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.60.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $145.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.37 million. TowneBank had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 21.05%. On average, research analysts predict that TowneBank will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. TowneBank’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,915,324 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,090,000 after buying an additional 32,589 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,260,196 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,378,000 after buying an additional 26,477 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,114,142 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,394,000 after buying an additional 35,700 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TowneBank by 1,745.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 414,980 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,538,000 after purchasing an additional 392,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of TowneBank by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 383,685 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,467,000 after purchasing an additional 10,425 shares in the last quarter. 48.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TowneBank Company Profile

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for small- and medium-size businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts.

