-$0.20 Earnings Per Share Expected for Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) will post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Castle Biosciences’ earnings. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Castle Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($0.82) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.25) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Castle Biosciences.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $14.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.28 million.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Castle Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.83.

NASDAQ:CSTL opened at $33.32 on Tuesday. Castle Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $15.26 and a fifty-two week high of $39.77. The company has a current ratio of 11.89, a quick ratio of 11.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.83.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $505,000. Finally, Dean Capital Investments Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $507,000. 28.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

