Zacks: XCel Brands Inc (NASDAQ:XELB) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of XCel Brands Inc (NASDAQ:XELB) have received a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating. XCel Brands’ rating score has declined by 200% from three months ago as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokers have set a one year consensus target price of $1.50 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.10 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given XCel Brands an industry rank of 32 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on XELB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of XCel Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. DA Davidson cut shares of XCel Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of XCel Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in XCel Brands stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in XCel Brands Inc (NASDAQ:XELB) by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,321 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 25,498 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.40% of XCel Brands worth $111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of XCel Brands stock opened at $1.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.95 million, a PE ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.46. XCel Brands has a 1-year low of $1.15 and a 1-year high of $3.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.78.

XCel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The textile maker reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). XCel Brands had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 3.46%. The business had revenue of $10.93 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that XCel Brands will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

XCel Brands Company Profile

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, licenses, markets, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the Judith Ripka, the H Halston, the C Wonder, and the Highline Collective brands.

