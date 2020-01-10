Zacks: DLH Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:DLHC) Given $8.25 Average Price Target by Brokerages

DLH Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:DLHC) has received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus target price of $8.25 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given DLH an industry rank of 158 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DLHC. ValuEngine raised DLH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DLH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLHC opened at $4.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.17 and its 200-day moving average is $4.45. DLH has a 1 year low of $3.66 and a 1 year high of $6.78.

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The business services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $54.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.80 million. DLH had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 14.31%. Research analysts predict that DLH will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William H. Alderman sold 51,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $207,588.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathryn M. Johnbull purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 132,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $530,616. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in DLH by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 41,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in DLH by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 211,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in DLH by 94.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 25,275 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of DLH by 22.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 337,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 62,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DLH by 90.3% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 30,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 14,678 shares in the last quarter. 57.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DLH Company Profile

DLH Holdings Corp. provides healthcare and social services in the United States. It offers defense and veterans' health solutions, including case management, physical and behavioral health examinations, and medical administration and logistics services. The company also provides a range of human services and solutions, which consists of educational and environmental support services for the underserved children and youth comprising health, nutritional, parental, and behavioral services; and IT system architecture design, migration plan, and ongoing maintenance services.

