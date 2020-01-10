FY2021 EPS Estimates for TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:AMTD)

Posted by on Jan 10th, 2020

TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of TD Ameritrade in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.22 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.21.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. TD Ameritrade had a net margin of 36.72% and a return on equity of 27.18%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on AMTD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TD Ameritrade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of TD Ameritrade from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upgraded shares of TD Ameritrade from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. TheStreet cut shares of TD Ameritrade from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, G.Research cut shares of TD Ameritrade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.70.

NASDAQ AMTD opened at $50.32 on Thursday. TD Ameritrade has a 1 year low of $32.69 and a 1 year high of $57.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.13.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new position in shares of TD Ameritrade during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in TD Ameritrade by 333.4% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in TD Ameritrade in the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in TD Ameritrade in the 3rd quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in TD Ameritrade in the 4th quarter worth $178,000. 91.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Joseph H. Moglia sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.37, for a total transaction of $785,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 113,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,952,426.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven M. Quirk sold 24,043 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total transaction of $1,285,338.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,405,875.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,464 shares of company stock worth $3,917,498. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

About TD Ameritrade

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.

