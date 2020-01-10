Jefferies Financial Group Comments on TCF Financial Co.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:TCF)

TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of TCF Financial in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.24 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.21.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on TCF. TheStreet raised shares of TCF Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target (up previously from $53.00) on shares of TCF Financial in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of TCF Financial from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of TCF Financial from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $52.00 price target on shares of TCF Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

TCF stock opened at $46.30 on Thursday. TCF Financial has a twelve month low of $35.96 and a twelve month high of $47.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.37, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.83.

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $459.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.69 million. TCF Financial had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share.

In other TCF Financial news, Director Arthur A. Weiss acquired 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.91 per share, with a total value of $201,168.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 32,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,372,594.41. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Vance K. Opperman acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.51 per share, with a total value of $425,100.00. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in TCF Financial in the third quarter worth $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TCF Financial in the second quarter worth $27,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in TCF Financial by 188.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in TCF Financial in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in TCF Financial in the third quarter valued at $75,000. 80.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TCF Financial

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

