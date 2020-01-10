Clovis Oncology Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($0.04) Per Share (NASDAQ:CLVS)

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) – Piper Sandler issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for Clovis Oncology in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Catanzaro anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.04) per share for the year.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.89) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $37.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.84 million. Clovis Oncology had a negative return on equity of 1,576.32% and a negative net margin of 298.53%. Clovis Oncology’s quarterly revenue was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.71) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut Clovis Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Clovis Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Svb Leerink cut Clovis Oncology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Bank of America set a $7.00 target price on Clovis Oncology and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Leerink Swann cut Clovis Oncology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Clovis Oncology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.17.

Shares of CLVS stock opened at $9.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $464.29 million, a PE ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 3.13. Clovis Oncology has a 1-year low of $2.93 and a 1-year high of $32.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.17 and a 200 day moving average of $8.15.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLVS. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Clovis Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Clovis Oncology by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 51,108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Clovis Oncology by 24,865.4% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 25,860 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Clovis Oncology by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 3,457 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Clovis Oncology by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 29,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

